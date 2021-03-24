Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 11,283 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00.

Shares of PINS traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,499,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,191,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of -108.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after buying an additional 810,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

