Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $176.76 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $11.79 billion and $3.91 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $176.76 or 0.00336420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,726,477 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

