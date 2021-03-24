Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $12,200.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.59 or 0.00608259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00023688 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,990,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

