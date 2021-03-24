$3.82 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce sales of $3.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.95 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.04 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $30.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of PIRS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 252,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,689. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

