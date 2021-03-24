LinkEye (LET) Hits One Day Volume of $770,382.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One LinkEye token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $770,382.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.93 or 0.00460489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00056588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00166712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.59 or 0.00781535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00048547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00075136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 tokens. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

