Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.13, for a total transaction of $23,665.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.46. 392,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.03 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Arista Networks by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $179,575,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

