Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,089,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,739. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

