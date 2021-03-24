Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12.

On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85.

On Thursday, January 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,202,848.55.

NET traded down $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.83. 3,816,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,597. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.92 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

