Arion (ARION) Price Up 60.6% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Arion has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $129,791.23 and approximately $126.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.54 or 0.00460986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00056972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00166650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.46 or 0.00778245 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00048850 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00075227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,709,254 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

