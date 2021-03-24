Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.04. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486 in the last ninety days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $13,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BancFirst by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. 62,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

