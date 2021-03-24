Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $2.75 on Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Swipe has a total market cap of $240.32 million and $425.27 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00005221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.57 or 0.00607804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00023661 BTC.

SXP is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

