Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $635.99 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $635.99 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $243.39 or 0.00462919 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.00 or 0.00460267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00056692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00166842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.39 or 0.00776737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00048609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00074897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,267,440 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

