$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.29. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

PLNT traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.49. 1,847,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,598. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,050.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

