Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Issues Earnings Results

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MOGO stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 4,233,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $291.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

