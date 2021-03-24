Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Announces Earnings Results

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%.

Repro Med Systems stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. 507,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,143. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $165.67 million, a PE ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 0.30.

KRMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

