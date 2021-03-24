ARAW (ARAW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $76.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $62,503.18 and approximately $76.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 72% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00606287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023796 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

