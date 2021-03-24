NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.05 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $73.42 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.75 or 0.00465560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00055702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.34 or 0.00769134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00047895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00074321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,980,026,960 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

