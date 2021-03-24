Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $13,906.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

