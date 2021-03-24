KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,948. KB Home has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

