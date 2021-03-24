IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMAC Holdings Inc. is a provider of regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids. It owns or manages outpatient clinics which provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. The company’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids. IMAC Holdings Inc. is based in BRENTWOOD TN. “

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. IMAC has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -2.05.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.80% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

