-$0.08 EPS Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $4.22 on Friday, reaching $110.88. 693,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,506. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.79, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock worth $42,582,014 in the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

