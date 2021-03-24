Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $584,258.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.38 or 0.00468662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00057053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00169373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.58 or 0.00794897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00074899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

