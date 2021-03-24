Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

