Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,241.31

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $41,241.31 and $20,740.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00021453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00611754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00064442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

