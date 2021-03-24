Jetcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $229,042.38 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $229,042.38 and approximately $658,806.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00021453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00611754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00064442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.