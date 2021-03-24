JulSwap Tops One Day Volume of $6.16 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $93.44 million and $6.16 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.28 or 0.00468546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00057095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00167770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.41 or 0.00797156 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00074986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 495,589,275 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

