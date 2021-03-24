SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $16.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

