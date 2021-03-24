Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Price Target at $70.27

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,805 shares of company stock worth $12,278,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after buying an additional 144,002 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $104,795,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

