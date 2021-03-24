SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $437.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.87.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock traded down $9.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.42. 1,329,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,636. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $136.63 and a twelve month high of $577.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.