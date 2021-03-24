Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.08. Celanese also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 11.00-11.50 EPS.

Shares of CE stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $65.59 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

