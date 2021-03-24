1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $3.76 on Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00007103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $561.16 million and $115.21 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.00468914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00057608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00168303 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.10 or 0.00798901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00074844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,173,392 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

