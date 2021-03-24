Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0007 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $783,048.49 and approximately $3,818.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00047479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.79 or 0.00611374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023781 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.