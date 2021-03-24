$2.93 EPS Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $3.21. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $13.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $15.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded down $8.20 on Friday, reaching $366.22. The stock had a trading volume of 748,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $310.34 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

