$2.93 EPS Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $3.21. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $13.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $15.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DPZ traded down $8.20 on Friday, reaching $366.22. The stock had a trading volume of 748,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $310.34 and a 12-month high of $435.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
