Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $259.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

ESS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.29. 382,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $294.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.22 and a 200-day moving average of $238.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

