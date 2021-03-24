Crypton Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded up 66.3% against the US dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $1.05 million and $4,264.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.54 or 0.00469424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00057330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00047449 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00166109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00610780 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,511,834 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

