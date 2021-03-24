Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells 4,420 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WSM traded down $14.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $184.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average of $111.54. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

