Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.