Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) PT at $40.00

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 633,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,709. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,314. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.