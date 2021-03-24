Brokerages Set PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) PT at $18.75

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.72. 140,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,016 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

