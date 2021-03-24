Brokerages Set PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) PT at $18.75

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
NYSE PGTI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.72. 140,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $26.85.
In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,016 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.