Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Hits $20.34 on Top Exchanges

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00610094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

