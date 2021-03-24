Carl Walkey Sells 1,800 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $21,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,369,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,368,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00.

NLTX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 335,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $482.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 326,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 444,360 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 508,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

