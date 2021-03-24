Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele Sells 5,000 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AKTS traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 598,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,630. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

