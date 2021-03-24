Pavan Cheruvu Purchases 100,000 Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SIOX stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 700,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $5,560,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.