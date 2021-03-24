iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (XMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

TSE:XMU traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$58.14. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.87. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$48.89 and a 1-year high of C$60.28.

