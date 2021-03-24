Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,610. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RES. Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

