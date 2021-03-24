Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 14,423 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,139,454.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20.

FSLY stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. 5,861,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $65,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.