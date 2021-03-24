Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,434,000.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 50,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $3,434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

