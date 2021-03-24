MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Major Shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, Sells 1,860,713 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. 913,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,581. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

