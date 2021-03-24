MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Major Shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, Sells 1,860,713 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. 913,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,581. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
