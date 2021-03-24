Banco de Chile (BCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3844 per share by the bank on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

Banco de Chile has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 73,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

