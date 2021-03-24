Pigeoncoin Market Cap Tops $4.09 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $94,756.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009436 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EFT.finance (EFT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.89 or 0.00538363 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00133674 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,469,264,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.